Independence petition drop off, Immigration minister grilled, Ask a trans person | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Stay Free Alberta petition drop off, where campaigners officially submitted more than 300,000 signatures to Elections Alberta as the push for a referendum on independence takes another step towards becoming a reality.
Plus, Immigration Minister Lena Diab was grilled during a committee hearing on the numerous failures of Canada's immigration system.
And finally, Dr. Frances Widdowson shared footage of an “Ask a trans person anything” event, where apparently not all were welcome, despite the event being advertised as open to the public.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live