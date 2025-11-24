🔴Canada protests against CFIA, Newcomers want less migrants, MAID for 'mature minors' | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Rebel Roundup livestream (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at protests from across Canada this weekend, where demonstrators gathered in cities from coast to coast opposing the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's decision to slaughter hundreds of healthy birds at a B.C. farm nearly a year after an avian flu outbreak occurred in December 2024.
Plus, newcomers to Canada want to see less migration — as support for mass immigration continues to dwindle across all groups.
And finally, could the ghoulish Medical Assistance in Dying program be expanded to include more veterans of the Canadian Armed Forces, and, worse yet, so-called mature minors?
