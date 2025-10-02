Reconciliation overreach: B.C. judge seals affidavit because subject is Indigenous
Lawyer Jim Heller is fighting the B.C. Law Society's racist label, stemming from his opposition to their false '215 bodies' claim in Kamloops. A court seal, due to Indigenous involvement, now obstructs his pursuit of truth.
Reconciliation efforts in British Columbia have reached an unprecedented level of overreach, affecting public spaces, private land, and the legal system. This follows instances where non-Indigenous Canadians were barred from public areas, private property concerns over Aboriginal title, and bands receiving millions due to unverified claims of unmarked graves.
Last month, the Law Society of British Columbia secured a court-ordered seal over one of lawyer Jim Heller’s affidavits in his defamation case, citing potential harm to an Indigenous person if the communications were made public.
That’s it. No minors, no big trading secret, no national security concerns. Just identity.
Heller sued the Law Society after it refused to amend its mandatory Indigenous Intercultural Course, which falsely claimed 215 children's bodies were found in Kamloops, despite no such discoveries to date.
When Heller proposed amending the resolution to "potential graves," the Society not only opposed it but also released a statement from the B.C. First Nations Justice Council, labeling his actions as supporting a "racist resolution" and engaging in "genocide denialism."
Justice K. Wolfe sealed an affidavit by Heller, which contained evidence supporting his defamation claims against the Law Society, due to an Indigenous individual's involvement in the filed communications. Wolfe deemed lawyer Paul Jaffe's suggestions to retract portions as "inefficient."
Though the seal is temporary, Jaffe will be able to argue for full unsealing for transparency, regardless of race. The question remains: should this argument have been necessary?
Following months of pressure and Heller's advocacy, the Law Society quietly adjusted course but offered no apology, retraction, or accountability. A sealing order now also eliminates transparency.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-02 19:25:35 -0400 FlagThose who have nothing to hide have no fear of scrutiny. The indigenous groups know there are no bodies buried on residential schools. I could lie and say deaf and blind children were buried on the grounds of Jericho Hill School for the Deaf and Blind and maybe some fools would believe me. But I won’t because I know the truth. Miss Boyce was joking when she said the trench being dug by the swimming pool and bowling alley was for bad boys to be buried in. We knew it and she knew it was a joke. I suspect some lies or half-truths are being treated as gospel.