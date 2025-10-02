Reconciliation overreach: B.C. judge seals affidavit because subject is Indigenous

Reconciliation efforts in British Columbia have reached an unprecedented level of overreach, affecting public spaces, private land, and the legal system. This follows instances where non-Indigenous Canadians were barred from public areas, private property concerns over Aboriginal title, and bands receiving millions due to unverified claims of unmarked graves.

Last month, the Law Society of British Columbia secured a court-ordered seal over one of lawyer Jim Heller’s affidavits in his defamation case, citing potential harm to an Indigenous person if the communications were made public.

That’s it. No minors, no big trading secret, no national security concerns. Just identity.

Heller sued the Law Society after it refused to amend its mandatory Indigenous Intercultural Course, which falsely claimed 215 children's bodies were found in Kamloops, despite no such discoveries to date.

When Heller proposed amending the resolution to "potential graves," the Society not only opposed it but also released a statement from the B.C. First Nations Justice Council, labeling his actions as supporting a "racist resolution" and engaging in "genocide denialism."

Justice K. Wolfe sealed an affidavit by Heller, which contained evidence supporting his defamation claims against the Law Society, due to an Indigenous individual's involvement in the filed communications. Wolfe deemed lawyer Paul Jaffe's suggestions to retract portions as "inefficient."

Though the seal is temporary, Jaffe will be able to argue for full unsealing for transparency, regardless of race. The question remains: should this argument have been necessary?

Following months of pressure and Heller's advocacy, the Law Society quietly adjusted course but offered no apology, retraction, or accountability. A sealing order now also eliminates transparency.