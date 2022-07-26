EXCLUSIVE: Ron DeSantis on Americans moving to Florida and why Latinos are voting Republican

Rebel News traveled to the Florida state capitol in Tallahassee on July 19 and spoke to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in an exclusive interview.

One of the topics that Governor DeSantis spoke about is how the Latino community has been shifting voting support from Democrat to Republican, as seen with the recent election of Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th congressional district.

In Gov. DeSantis' opinion, one of the reasons behind the shifting voting patterns of Latino communities in Florida is because many of these voters are from nations previously afflicted by Marxist ideologies and policies.

“We have communities that have very close connections to the evils of Marxism and Leninism. Whether it's Cuban-Americans, whether it's people that have fled Venezuela. There's people that have fled Nicaragua,” stated DeSantis.

Another reason behind the change in voting among Latinos, the governor said, could stem from lockdown policies that decimated communities and businesses.

“I also think the fact that Florida, we kept the economy open. We had kids in school. Working-class constituencies, which includes Latinos — not limited to that of course — they were the ones that got killed by these lockdowns in California and Illinois and these places. And so we lifted them up, we protected jobs and we protected their kids education,” DeSantis explained.

If you would like to watch the full interview, you can do so here on RebelNews+.