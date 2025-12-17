Sadness and anger persist in Sydney following ISIS-inspired terror attack

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' chief reporter in Australia Avi Yemini provided an update from on the ground at Bondi Beach, where the community continues to mourn after a deadly antisemitic terror attack.

Avi discussed how the area around Bondi Beach has a significant Jewish community that has been shattered by the acts of evil committed by the father-son duo that took the lives of 15 people.

"This is a Jewish community, and it's super close to home. Just to give you an idea of how close it is, last night we ate dinner at my sister's house, and my niece, who's clearly in shock and traumatized, is telling us how her friend from school, her classmate, is in hospital, who's been shot in the leg, with a bullet in the leg," he said.

"Her other friend, her father has been killed. The whole community here, everyone knows everyone. I know a few people personally who were affected ... it's a shocking incident," Avi continued.

Speaking further about the Jewish community's response to the attack, Avi noted that many Jewish people appeared to be embracing Pauline Hanson of the One Nation party. Hanson has been an outspoken critic of mass immigration and bringing hateful ideologies into Australia.

"We've spoken to Pauline Hanson, who I wasn't actually sure the kind of reception she was going to get. And it was huge, it was cheering and clapping from the community," he said.

"I really did not know what to expect, and it was heartwarming to see that finally, I think the Jewish community, the people, not really the leadership like we see around the world, but the community, just like we see in England with Tommy Robinson, here the community is really warmed up and opened and realized that Pauline Hanson was right. She's owed an apology by so many," Avi continued.

One of the alleged perpetrators, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was killed by police during the attack. His 24-year-old son Naveed Akram has reportedly recently emerged from a coma and is facing 59 offences, including 15 counts of murder.

