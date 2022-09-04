Scotiabank fires customer for questioning Pride-themed app — Rebel News viewers weigh in

On last Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, host David Menzies discussed the politicization of Canadian banking, resulting in the denial of service to customers who are essentially deemed "deplorables" by the banks.

Recently, Scotiabank client Gary Duke had his account terminated! This after complaining about Scotiabank's rainbow-coloured 'Pride' themed app. David reads letters from Rebel News viewers weighing in.

