SPITEFUL: Feds fine B.C. ostrich farm $10K after killing entire flock without testing

A recent federal tribunal ruling siding with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is adding insult to injury for Universal Ostrich Farms.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 16, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

 

The federal government has slapped a $10,000 fine on Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, British Columbia, closing out a months-long legal fight over an avian flu response that saw the entire ostrich flock killed without individual testing.

A federal tribunal upheld the penalty, siding with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which accused the farm of failing to comply with reporting and disease-control requirements under the Health of Animals Act.

The dispute began after avian influenza was detected on the property. Rather than test each bird, the CFIA ordered all remaining ostriches destroyed, nearly a year after the first signs of the flu, including birds the owners said showed no symptoms and posed no risk.

Courts repeatedly deferred to federal authority, and the Supreme Court of Canada declined to hear a final appeal, clearing the way for both the cull and the fine.

HELP FUND OUR OSTRICH DOCUMENTARY

Latest News

Please help us tell the story of Canada's senseless ostrich massacre

The government slaughtered hundreds of healthy ostriches on a small family farm in Edgewood, B.C., and if we don’t document what really happened, they’ll keep calling this massacre a “cull” and move on. Our answer is a Rebel News documentary that uses months of on-the-ground reporting and exclusive footage to expose the CFIA, the RCMP, and the system that destroyed Universal Ostrich Farm.

But finishing this film properly will cost at least another $25,000, on top of what we’ve already spent just to cover the story.

We're offering special perks for donations over $100 — click here to see them all.

Every dollar helps us push back against a system that thinks it can kill first and dodge questions later.

Amount
$
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Cornelis Balvert
    commented 2026-01-16 18:45:12 -0500 Flag
    I am so disgusted with the federal government. Canada has a totalitarian government in the Liberals.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-01-16 17:25:12 -0500 Flag
    This is adding insult to injury.
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2026-01-16 17:08:54 -0500 Flag
    Will this vendetta never end? Stay strong, farmers.