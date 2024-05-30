Stop bringing 'problems from everywhere else in the world,' says Premier Ford after targeted shooting at Toronto Jewish school

The Canadian Press / Frank Gunn

Premier Doug Ford chastised people bringing their "problems from everywhere else in the world" to Ontario after a shooting targeting a Toronto Jewish school.

“Don’t come to Canada if you’re going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this, simple as that.”



Ontario Premier Doug Ford responds to the latest gun attack against a Jewish school, denounces anti-Semitisim, and demands that those wanting to come to Canada reject terrorism… pic.twitter.com/o5IyvG6qmn — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 30, 2024

Ford made the comments on Thursday during an appearance alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, days after the Rabbi Yaacov Vidal of the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School was targeted by gunmen.

“We have zero tolerance for this anywhere in Ontario. It doesn’t matter what race, what religion you’re from, I’d be saying the exact same thing if it was it was another community as well, but enough is enough. You’re bringing your problems from everywhere else in the world, you’re bringing it to Ontario and you’re going after other Canadians — as the prime minister said: unacceptable,” Ford said.

Toronto police told Global News an investigation is ongoing and that no arrests have been made. They also did not say whether or not the shooting was hate-motivated.

“I got an idea: before you plan on moving to Canada, don’t come to Canada if you’re going to start terrorizing neighbourhoods like this. Simple as that. You want to come to Canada (and) you’re a resident of Ontario, you get along with everyone.”

Trudeau, too, said he was “disgusted” by the shooting.

“We have continued to call for an end to hatred and intolerance in Canada, whether it be antisemitism or Islamophobia. Events overseas that are devastating and incredibly difficult to watch should not be spilling over into Canadians hating on other Canadians,” he said. “We are all united in our strength in diversity, our desire for a better country and a better world.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also expressed that he was “horrified” in a post to X on Thursday, saying that he and the NDP “stand with the Jewish community.”

I am horrified. Another Jewish school targeted by gunfire.



This antisemitic violence has no place in our communities. This must stop. We stand firm in condeming these gross acts that are meant to terrorize an entire community.



We stand with the Jewish community.



This must be… — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) May 30, 2024

Singh's post comes after New Democrats Charlie Angus, Matthew Green, and Alexandre Boulerice were seen at an anti-Israel demonstration in Ottawa.

It is utterly appalling to see members of parliament Charlie Angus, Matthew Green, and Alexandre Boulerice participating in a pro-Hamas demonstration that calls for a global Intifada. pic.twitter.com/hyzTeXLVdX — Mayor Jeremy Levi (@jerlevi) May 29, 2024

The Toronto Jewish school shooting is not the first seen in Canada since October 7.

The Jewish Community Council of Montreal announced on Wednesday the Belz school at the Young Israel of Montreal synagogue was targeted by gunshots.

Last Wednesday, Abdirazak Mahdi Ahmed, 20, was arrested after multiple shootings at Jewish schools in November.