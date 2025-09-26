Taxpayer-funded Cult MTL mocked Charlie Kirk's death

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault is investigating Cult MTL after the magazine published a column mocking Charlie Kirk following his public assassination. He emphasized that "spreading hate has no place in the public discourse in Canada."

A social media caption for the September 11 column states: "Charlie Kirk died as he lived: propagating hateful myths about marginalized groups in our society. He was a profiteer and architect of America’s increasingly violent culture war. You reap what you sow."

On September 24, Conservative MP Rachael Thomas questioned Guilbeault about federal funding for such content through the Canada Periodical Fund.

The minister promised an investigation, stating that if the organization doesn't warrant government funding, it will be withdrawn.

Cult MTL received multiple Canada Periodical Fund grants from Canadian Heritage, including $46,719 in 2020. Subsequent grants did not exceed $13,945.

Guilbeault reiterated that Ottawa "has withdrawn funding from organizations which did not act in keeping with the federal the government's values." He did not commit to an immediate cutoff of funds for the magazine.

The minister later told MPs of a $150 million funding increase for CBC and Radio-Canada next year, with demands for the state broadcaster in exchange.

This follows a CBC interview with a “hate expert” who falsely claimed that Kirk called “queer” people “defective and dangerous and should be exterminated.” A spokesperson defended the guest appearance, citing Kirk's opposition to the "LGBTQ agenda."

On Thursday, Guilbeault's office confirmed the federal government's commitment to supporting independent newsrooms and has "no intention" of repealing the Online News Act, which partially funds Canadian media.

U.S. lawmakers later criticized the Online News Act, citing its impacts on U.S. tech companies. Its future remains uncertain after Prime Minister Mark Carney suggested rescinding or amending it to boost local news access following Meta's ban on Canadian news.

The Online News Act requires social media platforms to negotiate revenue-sharing with news publishers. While Meta banned news content, Google signed a $100 million annual deal with Canadian publishers to comply with the Act.