Taxpayers Stuck with $5 Million Bill for Trudeau’s Mansion Renovations

Taxpayers are on the hook for nearly $10 million in renovations to the Prime Minister's residences.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   March 07, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Taxpayers have shelled out more than $5 million to renovate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mansion at Rideau Cottage since 2016, according to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

The spending spree includes tennis court and “powder room” upgrades, painting, new appliances, security updates, and even 10 piano tunings. Just last year alone, renovations cost taxpayers $1.3 million—enough to cover a year’s worth of groceries for 81 Canadian families.

“Does the prime minister’s powder room have a gold toilet?” asked CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims, questioning the excessive spending while Canadians struggle with skyrocketing housing costs.

This isn’t the only pricey reno on Trudeau’s watch. Taxpayers were also billed millions for upgrades at Harrington Lake, including a $2.5 million backup cottage and a $700,000 kitchen renovation. Meanwhile, $1 million was wasted on fixing up 24 Sussex Drive, a residence that has remained vacant since 2015.

The National Capital Commission, responsible for these properties, has spent $135 million on official residences since 2006. Sims wants answers: “Why are taxpayers footing the bill for three official residences and a mystery mansion at Harrington Lake?”

Please sign our petition to demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders!

4,097 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! After nine years of reckless spending, the Trudeau government has driven inflation and economic hardship, while wasting taxpayer dollars on bloated bureaucracy, vanity projects, and failed initiatives. Canadians deserve answers, not secrecy and arrogance. By signing this petition, you are joining the fight to uncover government waste and demand accountability for every dollar spent. Let's hold our leaders responsible and protect our hard-earned money!

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.