Taxpayers Stuck with $5 Million Bill for Trudeau’s Mansion Renovations
Taxpayers are on the hook for nearly $10 million in renovations to the Prime Minister's residences.
Taxpayers have shelled out more than $5 million to renovate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mansion at Rideau Cottage since 2016, according to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).
The spending spree includes tennis court and “powder room” upgrades, painting, new appliances, security updates, and even 10 piano tunings. Just last year alone, renovations cost taxpayers $1.3 million—enough to cover a year’s worth of groceries for 81 Canadian families.
“Does the prime minister’s powder room have a gold toilet?” asked CTF Alberta Director Kris Sims, questioning the excessive spending while Canadians struggle with skyrocketing housing costs.
This isn’t the only pricey reno on Trudeau’s watch. Taxpayers were also billed millions for upgrades at Harrington Lake, including a $2.5 million backup cottage and a $700,000 kitchen renovation. Meanwhile, $1 million was wasted on fixing up 24 Sussex Drive, a residence that has remained vacant since 2015.
The National Capital Commission, responsible for these properties, has spent $135 million on official residences since 2006. Sims wants answers: “Why are taxpayers footing the bill for three official residences and a mystery mansion at Harrington Lake?”
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.