Miami reacts to FBI raid on former President Trump’s Residence at Mar-A-Lago

On Monday, August 7 the FBI raided former president Donald J. Trump's private residence at Mar-A-Lago, located in Palm Beach, Florida.

Many details have come out since the initial raid, including the announcement by Attorney General Merrick Garland that he approved the raid. Garland claims that the former president had nuclear documents which became the primary factor of going into his residence at Mar-A-Lago.

Many people have showed up following the raid to express support over the former president as well as condemn the actions of the FBI.

Rebel News asked the people in Miami, Florida their thoughts on what happened.

"I feel like they're using Trump for that because they want to target him, like they want a story. I feel like they could have done that a million other times when something happened." one local told Rebel News.

Another local expressed support over the FBI raid, believing the claims of the former president keeping classified documents:

Our ex-president took documents that he was not supposed to take. He was asked for them. He agreed that he had them, but he never returned them.

When asked if she agreed with Garland's actions, she stated, "Absolutely. 100 percent."