Thousands of federal employees petition PM to revoke vaccine mandate

A Facebook group of thousands of unvaccinated federal employees is petitioning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to permit them to remain on the job, Blacklock's Reporter says. The 3,400-member group 'Feds For Freedom' cites the Department of Health’s own legal opinion that compulsory immunization is unlawful.

“This vaccine mandate is unconstitutional,” reads the petition. The health department in its 1996 Canadian National Report On Immunization said vaccination could not be compulsory under the Charter Of Rights. “It cannot be made mandatory because of the Canadian Constitution,” said the report.

Feds For Freedom said unvaccinated employees should be given the option of regular COVID-19 testing similar to a compromise reached by employees at Canada Post, according to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers. Managers could not compel employees to take a medical procedure under threat of lost pay, said the petition.

“It is in the interest of every single person employed by the federal government to have their rights, guaranteed by the Canadian Charter, respected unconditionally,” reads the petition. “It is unacceptable that the government believes it can force a medical procedure on anyone without considering alternatives.”

“Discriminating against an individual who has partaken, or not, in a medical procedure is in direct contrast with the rights guaranteed,” wrote petitioners. “It is also a violation of privacy.”

“There is absolutely no evidence that frequent or daily testing is less safe than a mandatory vaccine,” the petition continues. “For the government to impose a vaccine with minimal exemptions, it is for the government to prove beyond reasonable doubt it is superior to all other forms of accommodation.”

No COVID-19 vaccine mandate to date has been tested in court, although a number of challenges have been launched — including those by Rebel News in partnership with The Democracy Fund, as well as by the Justice Center for Constitutional Freedoms.

The Federal Court last June 18 dismissed Rebel News' legal challenges of compulsory hotel quarantine on behalf of cross-border travellers.

“Like in times of war and other crises, pandemics call for sacrifices to save lives and avoid broad-based suffering,” wrote Chief Justice Paul Crampton in his decision. “If some are unwilling to make such sacrifices and engage in behaviour that poses a demonstrated risk to the health and safety of others, the principles of fundamental justice will not prevent the state from performing its essential function of protecting its citizens from that risk.”

