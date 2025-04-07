Toronto police spent $20 million on Israel-Hamas war protests

Toronto police spent $20 million on security for Israel-Hamas war protests and community outreach last year, according to a new report.

“Maintaining public order is integral to core service delivery and adheres to provincial standards of adequate and effective policing,” the report states. It will become available online later this week.

In 2024, Toronto police responded to over 2,000 'unplanned events,' more than half of which were associated with the increased police presence after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Eight Canadian dual citizens were killed on October 7, 2023.

BREAKING VIDEO: While reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto, @EzraLevant was arrested.



If you want to contribute to help us pay for Ezra’s legal defence and assurance, please donate here.… pic.twitter.com/W9Nh2XXcrG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024

Total costs in 2023 remains unclear, but between October 7, 2023 and February 9, 2024, $9.1 million was spent, according to Chief Myron Demkiw.

He acknowledged a rise in antisemitic and ‘Islamophobic’ hate crimes following October 7, 2023, with almost half linked to antisemitism, which he called “alarming.”

“To combat these deeply concerning issues we have committed a significant number of resources to address these overall increases, as well as every category of hate,” Demkiw said at the time.

By December 31, 2024, the project cost $19.5 million, with $8 million going to overtime and call-back pay, reported CTV News.

Toronto politicians, including Mayor Olivia Chow and MP Ya’ara Saks, attended a local town hall on antisemitic crime but did not allow questions from residents.

The August 1 event resulted in two critics receiving the boot. Demkiw was also present at the venue.

“Toronto Police say it’s Islamophobic to criticize pro-Hamas protesters. Toronto Police have allowed an antisemitic crime wave in the city,” wrote Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant in a social media post last month.

“Hamas has colonized the police,” he claimed. “No Jew in the city can expect to be treated fairly. Neither can any other Canadian who opposes Hamas.”

Toronto Police say it's Islamophobic to criticize pro-Hamas protesters.@TorontoPolice have allowed an antisemitic crime wave in the city. Hamas has colonized the police.



No Jew in the city can expect to be treated fairly. Neither can any other Canadian who opposes Hamas. https://t.co/bm0J6dZZwk — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) March 10, 2025

In a March 2025 podcast, a Toronto officer expressed his frustrations with Canadians labelling anti-Israel protests as pro-Hamas.

Two more officers were investigated for social media posts that appeared to support the Hamas killings of mostly Jewish civilians.

Rebel News has documented anti-Israel protesters supporting Hamas after the October 7 attacks.

During pro-Hamas rallies in Toronto, both Levant and reporter David Menzies have been arrested while attempting to document the demonstrations.

Antisemitic hate crimes rose 71% since 2022, nationwide, revealed a Statistics Canada report.

"We must deport any temporary resident that is here on a permit or a visa that is carrying out violence or hate crimes"



Pierre Poilievre condemns antisemitism on Holocaust Remembrance Day and calls to deport non-citizens who are committing crimes. pic.twitter.com/iuXWdSMOnx — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 28, 2025

Jews were the most targeted group in 2023, despite accounting for less than 1% of the population, showed another StatsCan report.

Jewish advocates, in prior testimony, blamed Muslims and Arabs for growing antisemitism in Canada. Only 335,000 Jews live in Canada, in contrast to 1.8 million Muslims and 694,000 Arab Canadians.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre has called for deportations to address violence by temporary residents. “Hate crimes were up over 100% in Canada before October 7th,” he said.

It is not yet known what percentage of antisemitic incidents were the result of temporary residents.