Trans activist arrested after allegedly throwing water during freedom protest in B.C.

On May 28, around 500 people attended the “Reclaiming Canada Protest” in front of Victoria’s legislature building.

The protest would have been peaceful if not for a small group of counter-protesters who chanted about trans rights and appeared to be opposed to two of the protests guest speakers.

Those speakers were the Canadian Voters Association's Kari Simpson, and Action 4 Canada’s Tanya Gaw.

In addition to both Simpson and Gaw being advocates for restoring freedoms in Canada, they have also publicly raised concerns about politicization of 2SLGBTQ+ agendas, hyper-sexualized materials and controversial gender ideology lessons being taught to children as young as five years old in public schools.

In this report, we interview Simpson and Gaw about some of those concerns, as well as get their takes on the activists who protested against them, including one of which who ended up being arrested after allegedly throwing water at Action 4 Canada’s tent and some of the protesters near it.

Simpson raises concerning claims about a week long celebratory 2SLGBTQ+ event that recently took place at L.A. Matheson Highschool in Surrey, B.C.

In Canada, there is no better example of a school pushing a radical, harmful trans agenda than L.A. Matheson Secondary School.



I will be there this Tuesday - Friday, as they peddle propaganda from @MorganeOgerBC and friends. pic.twitter.com/HoZwZnQJci — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) May 22, 2022

We have reached out to both L.A. Matheson to get their official statement on what took place that week and what parents were informed about regarding the event and have not heard back at the time of this report being published.

We have also reached out to Victoria Police Department for an official statement on the alleged assault and arrest. Here is what they had to say:

“At approximately 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 28th, our officers attended to the area of Menzies and Quebec streets for a report that a woman was assaulted during the ongoing protest at the BC Legislature.The suspect had allegedly taken a bucket of water and dumped it on the woman. No physical injuries were reported.The suspect, a man, was nearby the scene. Officers arrested the man for one count of assault. He was later released with a court date and conditions. The investigation remains ongoing.”

If this report is interest to you, you may also want to check out my interview with Conservative Party leadership candidate, Roman Baber.

During our interview with Mr. Baber, we asked him about his take on the belief that some children may be indoctrinated by radical political agendas being taught in schools.

