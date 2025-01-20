Trans activist suing Rebel News after attacking journalists—causes $10k bill!

Jessica Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, one of Canada's most controversial trans activists, is suing us in the BC Human Rights Tribunal. Simpson has attacked our journalists, threatened me and my family, and preyed on vulnerable individuals, including minors. Yet the tribunal is letting him use the system to silence us and set a dangerous precedent for others to do the same.

BREAKING: Rabid trans activist Jessica Simpson, formerly Jonathan Yaniv, has increased threats against me and my family.



Full story to come on why I'm at the Surrey Provincial Courthouse and the latest threats Simpson has made to try to scare me into not exposing him and the…

We’ve hired a great lawyer, Dan Coles of Owen Bird Law Corporation, who has filed a response on our behalf to the two complaints against us. We're already at $10,000 and counting in legal fees. If you can, please donate to help us fight this battle for free speech at StopYaniv.com.

This isn’t our first legal battle with Simpson. In 2022, we won a defamation case he filed against us, and we successfully challenged a publication ban last summer that Yaniv was hiding behind in order to target a disabled man without public scrutiny. But this case is different. The BC Human Rights Tribunal is proceeding with the complaint that was filed three years ago, despite it being nearly identical to the defamation case that was already dismissed.

What’s even worse is that Section 7 of the BC Human Rights Code allows complaints to be made based on whether a publication "is likely to expose any individual or group to hatred or contempt," not on whether it’s factual.

Dan Cole has pointed out that this is a “flagrant misuse of the human rights system to suppress lawful and important reporting,” and that Yaniv is misusing a retaliation complaint. Our reporting is simply doing our job—exposing the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it may be.

If Simpson succeeds, it could open the floodgates for more baseless complaints aimed at silencing anyone who speaks out. We cannot let that happen.

To help us stop the one law for thee, one law for they them lunacy in society donate here. Thank you for standing with Rebel News.