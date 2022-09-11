Trans Women in YCMA Changing Rooms; Quebec Election Update

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies, and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

So, the YMCA in Port Townsend, Washington decided to permanently ban 80-year-old Julie Jaman for hate and discrimination after she expressed concerns about a trans woman in the female changing room. That kicked off duelling protests in the town last Saturday, and Katie Daviscourt has all the details.

And the Quebec provincial election is in full swing, but when it comes to media coverage, one of the parties is not like the others. Which is to say that since the beginning of the campaign, Rebel News has covered events put on by Québec solidaire, the Quebec Liberal Party and the Conservative Party of Quebec. Ah, but when it comes to the party seeking re-election, that would be Francois Legault’s CAQ, Rebel News is media non grata. In fact, Legault has even sic’d the cops on our reporter Alexa Lavoie. But what’s he afraid of? Alexa will try to make sense of it all…

And letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your letters about trying to claim winnings from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s Prize Centre in downtown Toronto.

