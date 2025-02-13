Trudeau gov’t blows tax dollars on 'gender equity' in Paraguay’s toilet boards!

Another day, another ridiculous waste of your hard-earned tax dollars by Global Affairs Canada. This time, they’re shelling out over $14,000 of your money to promote—wait for it—gender equity in sanitation board management in Paraguay.

To learn more about the creative ways the Liberals have been wasting your money on DEI nonsense and obnoxious vanity projects at home and around the world, go to www.ExposeTheWaste.com.

It's not a lot of money: $14,000 doled out in 2020. It's the point. As they say, quit wasting pennies and the dollars take care of themselves.

While Canadians struggle with the rising cost of living, failing healthcare, and crippling taxes, Ottawa is busy funding woke bureaucrats in South America to lecture people on gender politics in water management.

Now, don’t get me wrong—clean water and sanitation are obviously important, but does anyone seriously believe the problem in Paraguay is a lack of gender perspectives on the local toilet board?

Of course not! This is yet another example of the Trudeau government’s obsession with woke globalism, where virtue signaling trumps actual results. And how much do you want to bet that the outcome here was either no takers from the local female population that wanted to be in charge of the local crapper commission or there was an outbreak of dysentery because the money was meant for diversity hires and not competence.

And let’s talk about priorities.

We’ve got Canadians at home lining up at food banks, veterans being told they’re a burden on the system, and businesses struggling to stay afloat—yet our government thinks the solution is throwing cash at a not-for-profit in Asunción, Paraguay to push gender quotas in sanitation management.

This isn’t foreign aid. This isn’t humanitarian work. This is taxpayer-funded woke nonsense. The Canada Fund for Local Initiatives is supposed to help developing countries, not bankroll ideological pet projects that do nothing for real people. But hey, it’s easy to be generous when it’s other people’s money, right?

So, next time you’re paying your sky-high carbon tax or watching your grocery bill climb, just remember—your government thinks this is a better use of your money than fixing actual problems here at home.

Please sign our petition to demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! Demand transparency and accountability from our elected leaders! After nine years of reckless spending, the Trudeau government has driven inflation and economic hardship, while wasting taxpayer dollars on bloated bureaucracy, vanity projects, and failed initiatives. Canadians deserve answers, not secrecy and arrogance. By signing this petition, you are joining the fight to uncover government waste and demand accountability for every dollar spent. Let's hold our leaders responsible and protect our hard-earned money!

