Trudeau gov’t still withholding green fund docs, delaying parliament further

Parliament cannot resume business as usual until the full unredacted documents concerning Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) are provided. The gridlock has held for nearly two months.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   November 20, 2024   |   News

Opposition Conservatives remain at odds with the Trudeau government, who are still withholding documents on the disgraced “green slush fund.” The Commons law clerk confirmed this was the case.

“They’re literally keeping some documents away from the RCMP and hiding, covering up, and redacting many of these documents,” Andrew Scheer, the Tory House Leader, told reporters on Tuesday. 

Scheer said his party received a letter Monday from Bédard, indicating that many government departments and agencies refuse to cooperate.

“This was something that was not allowed in the original House order,” he said.

Only eight of 30 government organizations had complied with the Commons order to date, Bédard testified before the Commons procedure committee last month.

Before the summer recess, a Conservative motion ordered the public service, the auditor general and SDTC to provide the clerk with unredacted documents on the latter, which he would provide to the RCMP.

Meanwhile, the Liberals say they cannot provide further information, owing to privacy laws, reported the Epoch Times.

Mike Duheme, the RCMP Commissioner, previously said privacy rights and parliamentary privileges may usurp their ability to obtain search warrants for the SDTC documents.

Continued debate prompted Greg Fergus, the House Speaker, to allow the tabling of a question of privilege motion by Scheer. It has delayed usual business for nearly two months. 

Fergus then referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs in a September 26 ruling.

Scheer told reporters Monday that the government is to blame for crucial votes on federal expenditures being delayed. 

“The speaker has ruled that no other business can take place until this order has been complied with,” he said. “The Trudeau Liberals are choosing not to comply with this order, so it’s really up to them.”

“The government has provided nearly 29,000 pages of documents with regards to the SDTC matter to the House of Commons,” said Liberal House Leader Karina Gould at a separate press conference.

“Time is up for Conservatives to stop playing their silly, partisan, procedural games and let us all get back to the work of this place.”

Established in 2001, the $1.6 billion agency was abruptly shut down on June 4 after more than $856 million were awarded to corporations in deals that were rife with conflicts. It funded ‘green’ technology in a bid to reduce emissions.

After the SDTC folded, its mandate continued through the National Research Council, which reports directly to François-Philippe Champagne, the innovation minister.

Auditor General Karen Hogan blamed the Innovation Department for not sufficiently monitoring the contribution agreements.

An audit earlier this year revealed 186 conflicts of interest in contracts tied to the fund, with money allegedly funneled to companies in which board members had vested interests. Hogan  highlighted 90 instances where the SDTC blatantly disregarded its own conflict-of-interest policies.

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

COMMENTS

  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2024-11-20 20:07:39 -0500 Flag
    The documents are held by that federal government agency known as the CYA.