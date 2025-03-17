WOW! Trudeau quietly asks for new PM residence

Taxpayers were billed $135 million for renovating official residences between 2006 and 2022.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   March 17, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

In his final weeks as prime minister, MP Justin Trudeau requested a proposal for a new official residence by January 2026. He penned the letter to a cabinet minister now shuffled from the Public Services and Procurement portfolio.

The National Capital Commission closed the official residence at 24 Sussex Drive in 2022 due to health and safety concerns. The residence had been vacant since 2015.

Renovations to Trudeau’s Rideau Hall mansion have cost taxpayers millions, reported the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

The Canadian Press obtained a letter addressed to then-minister Jean-Yves Duclos, where Trudeau made the ask on March 7 to form a consultation group regarding the new residence's location, functionality, cost, and security.

Trudeau proposes that Public Services and Procurement Canada take over all responsibility for the official residence from the National Capital Commission, except for general maintenance.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney replaced Trudeau as Prime Minister on March 14.

“While there were multimillion-dollar renos being done to Trudeau’s mansion, housing prices have doubled for most ordinary working Canadians,” said Kris Sims, CTF Alberta Director. “Trudeau needs to explain why this cost taxpayers so much.”

The costs exceeded $5 million between 2016/17 and 2023/24, according to access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Taxpayers paid $1.3 million for renovations to the 22-room mansion, including improvements to the tennis court, powder room, painting, RCMP security upgrades, appliances, wall and roof repairs, paving, landscaping, and tree stump removal.

“Does the prime minister’s powder room have a gold toilet? How can these upgrades cost this much?” Sims said. “Taxpayers don’t expect Trudeau to sleep in a tent, but racking-up reno bills costing Canadians more than half a million dollars per year is excessive.”

Despite claims of underfunding, the NCC spent $135 million renovating official residences between 2006 and 2022, including $11 million for the prime minister’s Harrington Lake cottage estate. Of that sum includes $2.5 million for a backup cottage and over $700,000 for a kitchen renovation.

“Why are there now three official residences for our one prime minister, and why did taxpayers pay for an entirely new mansion up at Harrington Lake?” Sims said. “Who is living in that new house and why did it cost so much?” 

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-17 19:07:41 -0400 Flag
    What an entitled and spoiled brat Trudeau is. It would be nice if we could house the PM in a modest house instead of a mansion. Let the new PM entertain at some other place.