Unholy trio! Whitby, politicians, police, and mainstream media team up to smear Rebel News. It backfired

Astute viewers of Rebel News might recall that Whitby’s day of infamy occurred on March 9th and that the catalyst was myself.

By way of background, Whitby is a town of about 160,000 some 55 km east of Toronto. Rebel News was taking in a council meeting to cover a motion put forward by Coun. Chris Leahy regarding high-risk offenders being let loose in Durham Region without supervision.

This was prompted by news of Darren Scott Ray being released on a three-day unescorted pass. He was free to come and go as he pleased in nearby Oshawa; no address was made public (presumably because Ray is entitled to privacy.)

Notably, Ray is currently serving a life-sentence for first-degree murder. This monster raped, tortured, and murdered 14-year-old Darren Pippin in 1987 in Toronto. Despite being set free, he is still deemed to be a high-risk offender. Unbelievable.

So it was that at the March 9th Town of Whitby council meeting, Leahy proposed the following motion: “Request for the federal government to notify municipalities when high-risk offenders are authorized for unescorted temporary absences.”

While attending the council meeting, we learnt of another interesting story. Namely, at a previous council meeting, Leahy introduced a motion that would’ve prevented the Town of Whitby from awarding contracts to companies that are participating in the federal Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

The liberals on council had a meltdown.

Indeed, the motion was ruled out of order by Mayor Elizabeth Roy in a committee-of-the-whole meeting. Roy claimed this was based on a legal opinion indicating that the town would face “liability issues” if the motion were to go ahead.

How so? Stop asking impolite questions, will you?

Indeed, rookie councillor Victoria Bozinovski flipped her wig that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program was even raised in the first place. In an unhinged rant, she described Leahy’s motion as “garbage … xenophobic … racist”.

Now, that’s harsh…

After the March meeting wrapped at 11 p.m., I tried to scrum Bozinovski to find out why she felt so strongly about the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. Her response? She literally ran away and sic’d her security thug on me.

Oh well, you win some, you lose some and the idea of an elected official being unaccountable is about as newsworthy as reporting that there’s salt water in the Atlantic Ocean.

But when I awakened the next morning, I found that a smear campaign against myself and Rebel News had been concocted overnight. (Note: kindly watch the video interaction between Bozinovski and I in order to get full context of the smear job.)

Let’s begin with the CBC:

“Whitby mayor to review security measures as police investigate incident at town hall

“Whitby's mayor said she will examine security measures at council chambers as police investigate an incident that happened after a meeting”

From DurhamRegion.com:

‘Don’t threaten my safety’: Police called as Rebel News presses Whitby councillor, confronts security guard

“Coun. Victoria Bozinovski said she had to retreat to the mayor's office to avoid Rebel's David Menzies at Monday-night meeting.”

And from INsauga:

“A line was crossed' - Rebel News reporter accused of harassing councillors in Ontario town.”

Incidentally, that INsauga headline is very interesting. The journalist uses “councillors” plural. That’s odd, because the only other councillors we spoke with that night were Leahy and Steve Yamada – and they were happy to be interviewed. And unlike Bozinovski, they are not cowards who run away from questions. Again, please check out our previous reports for video evidence.

But seriously, accusing an independent media reporter as an intimidating harasser for merely asking an elected representative a question? Really?

Incidentally, not one single MSM outlet reached out to me or anyone else at Rebel News to get our side of the story. That’s too bad, because we would’ve shared the video evidence that would’ve destroyed Bozinovksi’s false narrative. But what’s that old saying again? Never let the facts get in the way of a good story…

Another notable angle regarding the smear job: it was reported that Durham Regional Police stated that the incident is under investigation.

That’s interesting. Because to date, I nor anyone else at Rebel News have received a single phone all from the Durham cop shop. In fact, I reached out to the media relations department at Durham Regional Police more than a month ago seeking clarity. The flacks didn’t even acknowledge my email. Some investigation!

Bottom line: what we witnessed was a conspiracy orchestrated by politicians, the mainstream media, and law enforcement. The goal was to smear myself and Rebel News. And the screw job was built on an outrageous lies and complete fabrications. But the video evidence proves we did nothing wrong and that Bozinovski is a cowardly liar.

Indeed, if the hothouse flower that is Victoria Bozinovski is too fragile to entertain an impolite question, we would argue that this person is unfit for office.