House passes bill banning imports of goods produced by forced labour of Uyghurs in China

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which effectively bans Americans from importing any goods produced in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China, where over two million members of the Uyghur ethnic minority are being detained across concentration camps.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, was sponsored by Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern, and passed 428 to 1, with only Republican Rep. Thomas Massie voting in opposition, on ideological grounds. The legislation was co-sponsored by 111 members of both Republican and Democrat parties.

A companion bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio passed the Senate in July, Rebel News reported.

“The message to Beijing and any international company that profits from forced labor in Xinjiang is clear: no more,” said Rubio in a July press release. “We will not turn a blind eye to the CCP’s ongoing crimes against humanity, and we will not allow corporations a free pass to profit from those horrific abuses.”

According to the Daily Caller, the House passed a similar bill in September 2020, but the Senate was unable to take up the bill before the end of the previous congressional session.

428-1:House passed Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act,legislation banning the importation of goods made with forced labor in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China.Bill by Rep. McGovern (D-MA) now heads to Senate,which passed its own version of the bill by voice vote in July. pic.twitter.com/c6tcz8V85Q — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) December 8, 2021

“This is a strong, bipartisan bill with a simple purpose: to stop the government of China from exploiting the Uyghur people,” Rep. McGovern stated. “In two months, the Chinese government will host the Winter Olympics in the middle of a genocide. We must take a clear moral position to stand with those who are suffering because of forced labor. No more business as usual. I am especially grateful to Speaker Pelosi for her longstanding and principled leadership on this issue and for getting it to the floor for a vote, and I urge the United States Senate to quickly pass this bill and get it to President Biden’s desk for his signature.”

Under U.S. federal law, American companies are prohibited from importing products made with forced labor, and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act is designed to serve as an umbrella prohibiting all products made in the Xinjiang province of China. If a company remains insistent on importing products from the region, it must be required to provide “clear and convincing evidence” that the products were not manufactured with slave labor of any sort.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a number of high-profile corporations including Coca-Cola and Apple, and a variety of trade groups joined forces to oppose the anti-slavery bill due to their sourcing of materials and labor from Xinjiang.

It remains to be seen if and when Biden will sign the legislation into law.

According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, Uyghurs are “working in factories that are in the supply chains of at least 82 well-known global brands in the technology, clothing and automotive sectors.”

In response to the passage of the legislation as well as U.S.-led corporate boycotts, China has threatened retaliation, and China’s own brands have been bragging about their use of Xinjiang cotton, Rebel News reported.