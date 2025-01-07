Verdict against Freedom Convoy organizers expected for March 12: report

Subhead:From the onset of the convoy, the Trudeau government failed to recognize their right to legitimate protest. Tamara Lich spent 49 days in prison for co-organizing the anti-lockdown protest.#

A verdict into the mischief trials of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber will be delivered March 12, according to media reports.

The Freedom Convoy organizers are co-accused of mischief, intimidation and counselling others to break the law over the 2022 demonstrations, reported CTV News.

Ottawa residents lodged complaints of alleged harassment by Freedom Convoy participants, but no charges of violent crime were ever laid.

“I don't know if there's been another mischief trial that's gone 43 days, but a significant amount of judicial resources have been devoted to this trial,” Mark Joseph, senior litigation lawyer with The Democracy Fund, told Rebel News on August 20.

The trial, which ended last September, allegedly featured a “huge body of evidence” related to the three-week protest, CTV said, a claim countered by legal counsel to the organizers.

Counsel Joseph found it peculiar that not a single witness saw Lich commit illicit acts. “The only video footage they have is when she turned herself in peacefully,” he said.

Barber’s legal counsel also believes he had no intent to commit a crime, and that there’s no evidence to implicate him on outstanding charges.

The Crown aimed to prove the two conspired to hold residents hostage to the noise and blockades opposing pandemic mandates.

The protests ceased February 14, 2022 with the invocation of the Emergencies Act, granting law enforcement extrajudicial powers to arrest the organizers, seize crowdfunding fuelling the protests, and freeze the bank accounts of supporters and participants.

Lich served 49 days in prison, amid the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

The state broadcaster recently interviewed the organizers, calling Lich the “spark that lit the fire,” with Barber, a trucker himself, leading thousands to Ottawa.

“As most people know, Justin Trudeau called us the small fringe minority. We kind of took that and ran with it,” said Barber.

From the onset of the convoy, the Trudeau government failed to recognize their right to legitimate protest. Alongside allied media, they falsely accused the movement of being messengers of the “far-right.”

Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks infamously claimed the honking was an acronym for “Heil Hitler,” a suggestion which drew widespread criticism.

Housing Minister Sean Fraser later compared the convoy to the controversial January 6 riots in the United States in early 2021.

“Central to Trudeau's invocation of the Act was the alleged threat of right-wing extremism and violence, but documents obtained through Canada's freedom of information law show that this drastic measure was based on fabricated intelligence," reads an exclusive investigation by the Public on Substack.

Government-approved media ran with the narrative soon after Trudeau accused Conservatives of supporting a “fringe group” with “unacceptable” views.

“I'm a proud member of the small fringe minority, with unacceptable views,” Barber chuckled.