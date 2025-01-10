WATCH: Poilievre DEMANDS election with Trump tariff war looming
After President-elect Donald Trump threatened Canadians with 25% tariffs, faith in Trudeau’s leadership quickly dwindled. Many worried over an economic recession in the near future.
“Liberals are putting Liberals first,” Pierre Poilievre told reporters Thursday afternoon. “It’s time to put Canada first.”
The Conservative leader urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do right by Canadians amid declining popularity and a looming trade war with the United States.
I’m calling on Justin Trudeau to walk to Rideau Hall and … [call for] an ‘axe the tax’ election now,” Poilievre said.
“We need certainty now. We cannot wait.”
Poilievre demands Trudeau call an immediate election so Canadians can decide how the country should to Donald Trump's continuing talk of imposing tariffs or even annexing Canada.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 9, 2025
"We need certainty now, we cannot wait." pic.twitter.com/HFoqyG7oMQ
The prime minister announced his so-called resignation Monday morning, citing continued internal squabbles that brought Parliament to a standstill. However, he fell short of calling a snap election.
With Parliament prorogued until March 24, all cabinet bills in the works effectively lapsed, and may only be revived by majority vote.
“There will be confidence votes in March,” said Trudeau, who abruptly left a crucial caucus meeting on Wednesday. His successor will be selected on March 9.
The Liberal share of the popular vote has dwindled since its lone majority government in 2015. The party went from 6.9 million to 5.5 million votes with Trudeau at the helm.
“I’m calling on him to [call an election] so that Canadians can take back control of their lives and country,” Poilievre said on Thursday.
“The choice will be simple: Either the NDP-Liberals—who tax your food, punish your work, double your housing costs, unleash crime and chaos and weakness on the world stage—or common sense Conservatives,” he claimed.
NOW: President-elect Trump reveals Trudeau warned him that Canada would be "obliterated" by his 25% tariff threat. Trump dismisses Canada's energy wealth and trade relations. Doubles down on his 'economic' annexation by offering us to "be the 51st state." @rebelnews_ca pic.twitter.com/BeMH0BIXLZ— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2025
“If those tariffs go ahead,” Poilievre said, “we’ll need to go to American home builders and say we can help you build more affordable homes if your government would stop tariffing our softwood lumber.”
He adds that Canadians and Americans will lose tens of thousands of jobs in the process. “We need a prime minister who can make the case to our economic allies on the ground in America.”
Despite a well-received dinner between Trump and Trudeau at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the looming tariff war remains alive and well. Poilievre claimed Trudeau achieved nothing during the diplomatic excursion.
“Normally, when the prime minister goes to the United States to meet a president, they’re looking to make gains. What gains did we hear from Mr. Trudeau? None,” Poilievre told reporters on December 2.
“He’s just trying to limit losses.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explains why she's frustrated with PM Trudeau's lacklustre attempts to negotiate with President-elect Trump over his 25% tariff threat, concluding that Canadians "need to have an election." pic.twitter.com/Rpm9JazPBU— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 2, 2025
A December 8 Abacus poll shows the prime minister was less popular than Trump among Canadian respondents, at 26% to 23%. Trudeau’s negative impressions also outpaced Trump’s, the data shows.
“If Trudeau’s negatives are outpacing Trump’s,” says David Coletto, Abacus CEO, “it implies that many Canadians may not trust him to effectively stand up for the country or manage these confrontations.”
A recent Leger poll also shows that most Canadians agreed with the president-elect. “Canada should take significant measures to increase border security,” it said.
Then-Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc was convinced Canada could avoid a trade war, having announced a $1.3 billion border package last month to no avail.
“Do what [you] have the legal power to do,” Poilievre said, reiterating his election call. A snap election would likely end nearly 10 years of Trudeau at the helm, and procure a Conservative government.
