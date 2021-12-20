WestJet steals Christmas from unvaccinated employees

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Adam Soos joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about how WestJet is firing unvaccinated staff, or staff that refuse to divulge vaccination status to management.

Four former WestJet employees, each with sensible reasons for refusing COVID jabs, recently spoke with Adam about how WestJet rejected their exemption requests.

If you want to support the countless airline employees who are being left in the cold, consider making a contribution to our legal efforts at FightVaccinePassports.com.

Donations all go the The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, so you will receive a tax receipt for your valuable contribution to the fight against medical tyranny.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.