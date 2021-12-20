Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

WestJet steals Christmas from unvaccinated employees

WestJet is firing unvaccinated staff, or staff that refuse to divulge vaccination status to management.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 20, 2021

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Adam Soos joined guest host Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about how WestJet is firing unvaccinated staff, or staff that refuse to divulge vaccination status to management.

Four former WestJet employees, each with sensible reasons for refusing COVID jabs, recently spoke with Adam about how WestJet rejected their exemption requests.

