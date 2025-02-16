Canada gives $3 MILLION for anti-open Defecation campaign in Africa
Global Affairs Canada has blown millions of your tax dollars on ridiculous projects—like a $3 MILLION campaign to stop open defecation in Nigeria.
While Canadian families struggle with soaring grocery bills and seniors skip meals, the Trudeau government is funding toilet awareness programs overseas.
On May 1, 2018, they gave $1.3 million to Action Against Hunger (France) to build water points and teach communities about sanitation. But on the exact same day, they handed another $1.7 million to Action Against Hunger (Canada) for the same thing—in the same country.
This is government waste at its worst. Does anyone really believe a multi-million-dollar lecture will stop people from defecating outside?
Meanwhile, here in Canada, homelessness is rising, veterans are ignored, and working-class people can’t afford rent. We are a generous nation—but charity starts at home.
Tell Trudeau and his reckless spenders to prioritize Canadians. See more outrageous examples of government waste at ExposeTheWaste.com and join the fight to stop this insanity!
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.