'Canada is not broken': Conservative MPs react after caucus meeting

Days after a historic federal election, the atmosphere on Parliament Hill is charged with speculation and strategy. The Conservative Party has celebrated major gains—over 20 new seats and its best popular vote result since 1988—but the stunning defeat of party leader Pierre Poilievre is dominating headlines.

Poilievre lost his riding to Liberal newcomer Bruce Fanjoy in a razor-thin race, a result many are scrambling to explain. Was it due to riding redistributions, one of the longest ballots with 91 candidates, or a growing “Donald Trump effect” in Canadian politics?

Despite the setback, Conservative MPs are rallying behind their leader. Alberta MP Damien Kurek has offered to vacate his Battle River–Crowfoot seat to pave the way for Poilievre’s return to Parliament. Meanwhile, newly elected Prime Minister and former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney assured, “no games, nothing, straight,” vowing to trigger a by-election promptly.

"We have to unite and move forward"



As the party shifts into gear under interim leader Andrew Scheer, MPs are voicing a unified message of resolve. “We need to fight to lower taxes, to increase individual liberty and freedom, and allow every region to develop the industries that employ so many people,” Scheer said.

Scott Aitchison, MP for Parry Sound–Muskoka, emphasized accountability: “That's our job as the opposition—to make sure that the government is held to account and that they're addressing the issues that matter to Canadians, no matter where they live.”

Alberta’s Michael Cooper insisted, “Canada is not broken,” while Jasraj Singh Hallan highlighted the momentum under Poilievre: “We gained so many seats in unexpected places… Alberta is almost completely blue.”

At the end of the day, Pierre Poilievre, accompanied by his wife Anaida Poilievre, exited the West Block and crossed the street to attend another event. While walking, Poilievre delivered a message to Canadians: “We have to unite and move forward. We've got a bright future. We're going to defeat this government in the future, and we're going to bring home a bright future for the country.”