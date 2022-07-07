My Body, My Choice: Vaccines vs. Abortion

"My body, my choice" is a phrase you've likely heard before with regards to those seeking an abortion, or more recently, with those advocating for the right to decide whether to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It's a general saying which allows for wide usage, but at its core, the message promoting bodily autonomy remains the same.

Advocates for abortion often use this phrase to imply that for pregnant women, a fetus is part of their body, and therefore must be their choice whether or not they abort it. Vaccine choice advocates often imply a paralleled argument to those advocating for abortion, in that it is their individual bodies that will be affected by the injection and they ought not to be forced or coerced into getting this permanent — experimental — medical procedure we’ve come to call a ‘vaccination’.

After a leaked draft from the U.S. Supreme Court, followed by the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the abortion conversation took to new heights and charged with the my body, my choice rhetoric. After this announcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau proposed abortion tourism for American women who want to “control their own bodies” — but only if they agree to be vaccinated.

So, how did we get from my body, my choice to mandated vaccines for all?

Rebel News was present at an Edmonton pro-life rally in May 2022 and spoke to participants about their views. “It’s a flawed argument to connect the two and it’s a disconnect because we’re not talking about the government imposing abortion like they have imposed the vaccines, we are talking about something entirely separate which is a result of free choice and free will to select what health outcomes and what procedures you may ascribe to based on the choices in your own lifestyle,” one ‘March for Life’ advocate said with regards to how the conversations connect.

We also attempted to speak with pro-abortion counter-protesters, however, they refused to comment. In attendance was the NDP's Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood MLA Janis Irwin, holding a sign saying “I can’t believe I still have to protest this shit.” When asked what her stance was, she refused to comment as well.