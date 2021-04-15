Lindsay Shepherd on Andrew Says

Lindsay Shepherd is a cultural commentator with True North Canada, who sprung into the spotlight in 2017 when she dared to show a clip of Jordan Peterson in a university class.

She's also the author of the new book Diversity and Exclusion: Confronting the Campus Free Speech Crisis.

Now, after a year's worth of lockdowns, Shepherd is ready to showcase her book along with her strong opinions against government shutdowns, nonsensical mask rules (such as masking two-year-olds) and the overwhelming push by the government to usher out vaccines to the public, often squabbled over by politicians.

Exclusive to RebelNews+ subscribers, Shepherd fills Andrew in on which politicians she supports, why she's disappointed in the Conservative Party of Canada, and what type of feedback she gets from viewers.

