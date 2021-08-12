How to Give Trump Advice | Jason Miller on Andrew Says 36

  • August 12, 2021
Jason Miller is the CEO of the new social media platform GETTR, a Newsmax contributor and a former senior adviser to Donald Trump.

Miller joins Andrew to talk about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, legislation banning mask and vaccine mandates that is underway from Sen. Ted Cruz, and of course Miller details new features of his 'free-speech platform' GETTR.

Miller also reveals if he thinks Trump will run in 2024, after having a meeting with the former president, as well as shares stories of what Trump is like in person.

Explaining how he got his role as senior adviser to the president, Miller also talks about internal leaks that plagued the administration.

