“You're Sacrificing Your Children”: Sam Sorbo on Lockdowns, Homeschooling and Public School Indoctrination

Sam Sorbo is a podcaster, radio host, and author of the new book WORDS FOR WARRIORS: Fight Back Against Crazy Socialists and the Toxic Liberal Left.

In this interview, we discuss troubles with the modern public school system. Sorbo comments on the excuse that many parents have about the lack of socialization children face when taken out of public school.

“We are brainwashed by schools”, Sorbo says, specifically regarding government policy and the enforcement of lockdowns.

Sorbo isn’t buying excuses for removing children from the public school system. When asked about the hurdles of homeschooling or possible “sacrifices," she doesn't see it that way. When it comes to what is being taught and the authority parents are relinquishing to schools and teachers, she argues that there is no reasonable excuse for parents to not take control of their child's education.

“Catholic schools teach the Catholic doctrine, Jewish schools teach Judaism, Muslim schools teach Islam… government schools teach government”, she says.

