ArriveCan managers find thousands of ‘deleted emails’ crucial to RCMP investigation

ArriveCan managers miraculously uncovered thousands of previously “deleted” emails involving business with contractors now under RCMP investigation. It followed protests from MPs after the Canada Border Services Agency claimed evidence was mysteriously destroyed.

“We trust this clarifies any potential misinterpretation,” Erin O’Gorman, president of the Agency, wrote the Commons government operations committee. The Agency found 1,806 pages of ArriveCan emails it provided to the committee, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

That contrasts testimony earlier this week from the Commons government operations committee, which detailed those emails were gone.

MPs last June 5 ordered the Agency to produce the records. President O’Gorman replied October 18 that the evidence was destroyed. “There were no backup files accessible following the account deletion,” she wrote.

All emails concerned Minh Doan, the Agency’s former chief information officer. Doan was responsible for awarding lucrative sole-sourced contracts to suppliers now under police investigation for fraudulent billing.

When grilled by the committee on June 5, he admitted to losing the emails, claiming the loss was due to technical failures during a laptop transition. “I needed to change my laptop because the battery in my current one is failing,” Doan testified.

“When transferring files from my old computer to my new one, files were corrupted and emails were lost. I personally reported this,” he added.

Conservative MPs pushed for access to thousands of records and text messages tied to the executive, who oversaw ArriveCan, the flawed $60 million health-travel surveillance app. It was mostly sourced to GC Strategies, a two-man IT firm whose office the RCMP raided on April 16.

The sudden discovery of those “deleted” emails follows testimony where MPs expressed outrage over the destruction of evidence.

“You can commit wrongdoing in your position as a public servant in Canada, leave your position, and the trail behind you is deleted?” said Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie. She called the timing “convenient,” claiming “something [was] rotten.”

Evidence showed GC Strategies billed at the equivalent of $2,600 an hour for consulting work on the $59.5 million ArriveCan program. The company bought meals and drinks for CBSA managers, the public accounts committee was told.

“We invoiced monthly,” Kristian Firth, managing partner at GC Strategies, told MPs April 17. “At any time we could have been stopped.”

Evidence uncovered to date indicated GC Strategies was a preferred supplier. The firm received a total 118 federal contracts from various departments. Payments totaled $107.7 million. The company typically subcontracted work after deducting commissions worth up to 30%.

“Mr. Firth has made connections and met with public servants for over a decade, winning and dining them for contracts,” MP Kusie said earlier. “Officials became comfortable with the system. Officials allowed Mr. Firth to charge millions because they weren’t willing to follow the rules.”