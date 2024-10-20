WATCH: Avi Yemini takes U.S. election bets on the Vegas strip
On the streets of Las Vegas, predictions on the outcome 2024 U.S. election reveal who the punters of Sin City are all-in on.
Where better than in the heart of Las Vegas to get a sense of who is the best bet to win the upcoming 2024 U.S. Presidential election.
With polls suggesting a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the mood among the punters we spoke to was split, but definitely supporting the betting market's prediction of a Trump victory.
"Trump all day," was a common response from many who were asked who they'd bet on. The city, renowned for its gambling culture, seemed like the perfect place to test the public's predictions on the outcome of the election.
"I'd bet on Trump," said one man confidently, while another chimed in with, "Trump’s a businessman. He knows how to run things."
Harris had some backers as well. "I'd put everything on Harris," one woman said, with her friend adding, "She's the baddest bitch out there."
Another remarked that while he'd personally hope for Harris to win, he couldn’t deny the widespread support Trump has as the election campaign enters the final run home.
A local law enforcement officer even had a dig at Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, saying he "hasn't heard good things" about the PM.
In typical Vegas fashion, the conversation often circled back to betting so I probed whether people would actually put their money on their predictions.
"I'd put everything on Trump," said one man with conviction, while another Harris supporter said they'd bet "whatever I have" on her victory, despite the odds being in Trump’s favour at betting agencies.
As the battle between Trump and Harris intensifies, only time will tell whether the betting odds or the polls prove to be the more accurate indicator of the eventual winner.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/