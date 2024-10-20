Where better than in the heart of Las Vegas to get a sense of who is the best bet to win the upcoming 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

With polls suggesting a close race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the mood among the punters we spoke to was split, but definitely supporting the betting market's prediction of a Trump victory.

"Trump all day," was a common response from many who were asked who they'd bet on. The city, renowned for its gambling culture, seemed like the perfect place to test the public's predictions on the outcome of the election.

"I'd bet on Trump," said one man confidently, while another chimed in with, "Trump’s a businessman. He knows how to run things."

Harris had some backers as well. "I'd put everything on Harris," one woman said, with her friend adding, "She's the baddest bitch out there."

Another remarked that while he'd personally hope for Harris to win, he couldn’t deny the widespread support Trump has as the election campaign enters the final run home.

A local law enforcement officer even had a dig at Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, saying he "hasn't heard good things" about the PM.

In typical Vegas fashion, the conversation often circled back to betting so I probed whether people would actually put their money on their predictions.

"I'd put everything on Trump," said one man with conviction, while another Harris supporter said they'd bet "whatever I have" on her victory, despite the odds being in Trump’s favour at betting agencies.

As the battle between Trump and Harris intensifies, only time will tell whether the betting odds or the polls prove to be the more accurate indicator of the eventual winner.

Follow Avi's journey across America:

WATCH: Avi Yemini takes U.S. election bets on the Vegas strip WATCH: ‘Paparazzi’ turn VIOLENT as I finally make it to Hollywood DEI Candidate Kamala Harris wants to give black men $20,000 each WATCH: U.S. Border Agent spills the beans on what's really going on Avi Yemini tells Tim Pool the horrors of San Francisco's drug epidemic WATCH: San Diego leftist willing to pay MORE to keep Trump out but not all locals agree WATCH: The streets of San Francisco are even WORSE than I had imagined I'm travelling across America covering the election!

Avi Yemini is travelling across America in an RV! Avi Yemini has just landed in San Francisco, and he's going to spend the next month driving across America in an RV, speaking with real people, reporting on the US election. Please chip in a donation here to support Avi's unique, independent reporting. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

SPONSOR