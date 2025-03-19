BREAKING NEWS: Court Schedules Emergency Hearing on Tommy Robinson Case

Tomorrow morning at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Tommy Robinson’s lawyers will finally get a chance to argue against the appalling conditions he has been subjected to at the notorious prison, HMP Woodhill.

I’ll be there to report live from the courthouse — I’ll “live-tweet” everything I see and hear.

I’m just getting on the plane now in Toronto, Canada, on my way.

I’ll fly through the night, sleeping on the plane. I’ll land very early in the morning at Heathrow and make my way to the court. (I’ll be fine after a couple of coffees!)

I’ll live-tweet the proceedings. I’ll also make several videos outside the court and I’ll post all of this to a special website we’ve set up called www.TommyReports.com.

As you know, Tommy is a civil prisoner — as in, he committed no crime. He uploaded a video to Twitter against a judge’s command. He was given the maximum sentence allowed under law, which is atrocious in itself. But the sadistic prison governor, Nicola Marfleet, has thrown him in to solitary confinement for more than 140 days straight.

That is illegal, by the way. Solitary confinement is widely recognized as a kind of torture. It’s usually meant to punish hardened criminals who are already in prison, and who commit more crimes in prison — they’re thrown “down the hole” to cool them off.

No-one is meant to be in solitary so long.

So Tommy’s lawyers have filed a “judicial review” of how the prison is treating him. And tomorrow, a judge will determine whether or not the matter is urgent enough to have an expedited hearing. Tommy’s got a top barrister on the case — the same one who won the case for Tommy when he was banned from entering the city of London. The court will be shown an expert report written by a psychologist who met with Tommy in prison, who can already see the debilitating mental health effects of this slow-motion torture.

I would normally say I’m optimistic — atrocious misconduct by the prison; a convincing expert report; and top-notch legal counsel. But the British government hates Tommy, and some judges do, too.

I’ll keep you posted — I’m a fast typist, so make sure to follow me on Twitter as I report minute by minute.

I don’t know who will be there from the mainstream media, but I know from past experience that they all hate Tommy. Even if they don’t, their editors instruct them to hate Tommy. It’s really quite shocking. I think my reporting will be an important antidote to the mainstream media’s lies.

My reporting will help show the rest of the world that Keir Starmer was lying when he told Donald Trump that freedom of speech was strong in the UK.

And if you can help defray the cost of my journey, I’d be grateful. I’m landing at 6:30 a.m. and going home that same afternoon, so I’m not even getting a hotel room. But between the flight and the taxis it will still be close to $1,000 Canadian (or about £500). If you could help, I’d be very grateful. Thanks.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson! Tommy Robinson has spent months in brutal solitary confinement — an illegal and torturous punishment for a civil prisoner who committed no crime. The mainstream media won’t cover this injustice honestly, because they hate Tommy. But Rebel News will. We’re fighting to expose the truth and show the world what’s really happening. The British government wants to silence Tommy, but we won’t let them. If you believe in free speech and justice, please chip in to help us continue reporting on this outrageous abuse of power. Every dollar helps us stand up to censorship and fight back and show the world the truth about the persecution of Tommy Robinson. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount £25 £50 £75 £100 £250 £500 £1,000 £2,500 Other £ One-time Monthly DONATE

Related stories