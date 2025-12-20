SPONSOR | BREAKOUT! Why this silver rally is different

Markets are moving fast and silver is leading the charge.

On this episode of The Real Money Show, Jeremy Wiseman and Jerry Correa unpack a 130% surge in silver and argue the move isn’t speculative hype, but a structural reset.

As currencies lose purchasing power, gold and silver are re-emerging as monetary assets, with global signals pointing to remonetization — from Asian banking rules to India accepting silver as collateral.

Industrial demand is accelerating too, especially from EV batteries, AI data centres, and advanced manufacturing. With physical supply tightening and investors pivoting away from fiat risk, silver is shifting from a hedge into a growth catalyst.

