4th Conservative joins Liberals, BC leaders' debate, Cringy Canadian academic | Buffalo Roundtable

Drea Humphrey and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by political commentator Wyatt Claypool for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Wyatt Claypool (political commentator and editor of The National Telegraph)

Today, we're looking at the fifth member of Parliament — and fourth from the Conservatives — to switch parties, cross the floor and join Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals after an announcement from Sarnia MP Marilyn Gladu on Wednesday morning.

Plus, B.C. Conservatives are in the process of selecting a new leader where controversy is brewing around the process following two frontrunners failing to appear at a debate hosted by Juno News.

And finally, a trans-identifying Saskatchewan based academic has received backlash online after requesting others to use a lowercase name instead of third-person pronouns.

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