🔴Ex-Conservative joins Liberals, Poilievre backs federalism, US supports Alberta | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant are joined LIVE by former Opposition leader Stockwell Day and political strategist David Knight Legg for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guest this week: Stockwell Day (former Leader of the Official Opposition) and David Knight Legg (political strategist)
Today, we're looking at Edmonton MP Matt Jeneroux, who resigned from the Conservative caucus months ago — only for Prime Minister Mark Carney to announce Jeneroux had joined the Liberals on Wednesday morning.
Plus, with talk of separatism dominating discussions in Alberta, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has reiterated his support for Canada's federalist form of government.
And finally, results from a new survey show around 80% of Canadians believe the U.S. would support Alberta separating from the rest of Canada.
Join the Conversation
Hosts Sheila & Ezra will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Get alerts for our next live news show
Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.
Watch previous shows
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live