🔴Ex-Conservative joins Liberals, Poilievre backs federalism, US supports Alberta | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant are joined LIVE by former Opposition leader Stockwell Day and political strategist David Knight Legg for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guest this week: Stockwell Day (former Leader of the Official Opposition) and David Knight Legg (political strategist)

Today, we're looking at Edmonton MP Matt Jeneroux, who resigned from the Conservative caucus months ago — only for Prime Minister Mark Carney to announce Jeneroux had joined the Liberals on Wednesday morning.

Plus, with talk of separatism dominating discussions in Alberta, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has reiterated his support for Canada's federalist form of government.

And finally, results from a new survey show around 80% of Canadians believe the U.S. would support Alberta separating from the rest of Canada.

