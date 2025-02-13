Canada squandered $8.4 BILLION on foreign aid in 2021
While Canadians struggle with rising costs, billions of hard-earned tax dollars are sent abroad to questionable foreign projects.
The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the new Trump administration is causing a stir beyond U.S. borders, particularly among concerned Canadian taxpayers. Reports reveal that Canadian funds are being funnelled into foreign pet projects—many of which appear politically motivated, including Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and 2SLGBTQIA+ initiatives.
For years, the Canadian government has sent substantial sums of money abroad without scrutiny, often with little clarity on the tangible benefits to either the recipients of the funds, or Canadians themselves. In 2021, Canada’s international assistance reached an eye-watering $8.4 billion — an alarming 27% increase from the previous year’s $6.6 billion. While foreign aid may seem like a noble cause, many Canadians are questioning the judgment of this financial outflow, especially when basic necessities at home become increasingly unaffordable.
The top recipients of Canadian foreign aid include countries like Afghanistan ($178 million), Ethiopia ($140 million), Lebanon ($123 million), South Sudan ($115 million), and Mali ($109 million). These nations undoubtedly face serious challenges, but Canadians are left asking: Why are we sending billions abroad when we’re struggling with issues on our own soil, including skyrocketing food prices and record-high taxes?
As Canadian families wrestle with the rising cost of living, including an upcoming carbon tax increase slated for April 1st, the irony of sending such vast sums abroad is hard to ignore. In particular, one questionable project allocated $4.6 million to Cuba for a program on “positive masculinities” within their food system — leaving many scratching their heads over the tangible impact such initiatives have.
It’s clear that these funds are being spent on projects far removed from the everyday needs of Canadians. Meanwhile, basic issues at home, like providing clean drinking water to some Indigenous communities, remain unresolved. With foreign aid often lacking proper accountability, it’s difficult to justify the continuation of these financial commitments.
Canadians deserve to know the truth about how their money is being spent and it’s time to demand accountability for these questionable foreign aid initiatives.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-13 20:02:53 -0500 FlagImagine how much $8.4-BILLION would do for clean water plants on reserves. Imagine how many addicts could be cleaned up with recovery centres. Imagine how veterans would benefit from help for PTSD counsellors. Imagine NGOs doing all the funding in poverty-stricken countries instead of us taxpayers.