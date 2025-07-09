Canadians say U.S. is a greater security threat than China, Russia

Canadians viewing the U.S. as a top threat has tripled since 2019, amidst President Donald Trump's global trade war and facetious annexation talks.

A Pew Research Center survey shows 55% of Canadians still view the U.S. as their most important ally, but 59% now see it as a threat, a significant rise from 20% in 2019.

“Canada sort of stands out as one place where views of the U.S. have changed significantly and substantially,” said Janell Fetterolf, a senior researcher at the centre.

President-elect Trump reveals Trudeau warned him that Canada would be "obliterated" by his 25% tariff threat. Trump dismisses Canada's energy wealth and trade relations. Doubles down on his 'economic' annexation by offering us to "be the 51st state."

Pew's 25-country poll found the U.S. was the top ally in 12 nations, but the primary threat in eight, including neighbours Canada and Mexico.

Trump often targeted Canada with tariffs and taunts, calling Justin Trudeau "governor" and expressing a desire to make Canada a U.S. state.

A tense phone exchange last November 25 between Trudeau and Trump failed to resolve tensions, despite a well-received dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trudeau later suggested Trump’s interest in absorbing Canada as the “51st state” should be taken seriously. However, Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Canada-U.S. Trade dismissed the comment as unserious teasing.

Trump received a 7% bump in positive impressions at the time, according to Abacus Data, leading Trudeau in positive impressions among Canadians by three percentage points.

President Trump is asked why the US and Canada haven't reached a trade deal, telling reporters he and PM Carney are "going to see if we can get to the bottom of it today."



Trump reiterates he's "a tariff person," adding Carney has proposed a "very good" but "more complex" idea.

However, Trump imposed duties on Canada and Mexico March 12, citing fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration. He reversed these tariffs for goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement days later.

Both countries face crippling U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles, citing national security. The president also threatened Canada with copper tariffs yesterday.

It appears Trump utilized tariff threats as a bargaining chip to secure fair access to foreign markets for the U.S. and incentivize company onshoring.

Three-quarters of Canadian respondents view the U.S. as an economic threat, and 53% see it as a national security threat — more than China (17%) and Russia (11%).

From January 8 to April 26, Pew Research surveyed 28,333 adults across 24 countries, excluding the United States. They also surveyed 3,605 Americans from March 24 to March 30. Surveys were conducted by phone, online, and in person.