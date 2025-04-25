Carney calls Trudeau an ‘unserious figure’ over Mar-a-Lago visit

Mark Carney criticized Justin Trudeau's ability to manage U.S. relations yesterday, saying it requires more than photo ops and visits.

President Donald Trump “treated me as the Prime Minister, not as something else,” Carney told reporters. “I am not even going to say the word he used to use about my predecessor. He treated me as the Prime Minister.”

Trump jokingly referred to Trudeau as the "governor" of America's 51st state, but some Canadians, including Trudeau, misinterpreted this as a serious annexation threat.

Mark Carney depicts his predecessor as an unserious man who invited Trump's ridicule as "governor." Relations with USA are not about photo-ops and "a visit to Mar-a-Lago," said Carney.

“This has to be a serious discussion, a sovereign nation,” Carney told reporters yesterday. “That’s what he and I agreed on,” he said, referring to their March 28 call.

Trump didn't repeat the insult to Carney, but he did mention statehood again, claimed the former central banker. “It has to remain the case.”

He differentiated between the March 28 conversation the two had, and a discussion that resulted in an agreement.

“It is not a photo op,” Carney said. “It’s not a visit to Mar-a-Lago, it’s not any of those things.” The remark is an apparent jab at his predecessor, who amplified fears of the U.S. annexing Canada. Then-Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne considered Trump's invitation to Trudeau “noteworthy,” claiming Canada was a strategic partner, reported Blacklock’s.

While President Trump has frequently called on Canada to become part of the U.S., his comments were not made in the context of wanting Canadian resources. He has threatened to use “economic force” in trade disputes, not military force.

Mark Carney was pressed on whether he was truthful about Trump respecting Canada's sovereignty during their phone call. Carney claimed both were true—Trump wants to "own us," but still treated him as a sovereign leader.

Trump, Trudeau, and a Canadian delegation met at Mar-a-Lago in November to discuss tariffs, illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Then-Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc described the conversation as lighthearted and fun, more of a socialite event than something serious. “The President told jokes,” LeBlanc told reporters last December 3. “The Prime Minister responded. It was a social evening.”

Trudeau joked to Trump about trading parts of Canada for California or Vermont, but he didn't find it funny, Trudeau said. The Liberal leader then praised Trump's negotiation skills but cautioned voters against his rhetoric.

The President delayed tariffs twice after the Prime Minister promised to implement a border plan. New spending requires Parliament's approval, which can't be given during prorogation.

Trudeau resigned and prorogued Parliament on January 6, prompting Carney’s ascension as his successor on March 9 and a snap election call on March 23.

Reporter calls out Mark Carney for dodging earlier questions about whether President Trump brought up Canada becoming the 51st state during their call. Carney starts in English, awkwardly switches to French, then back—still avoiding a clear "yes."

Five days later, Carney spoke with Trump. The prime minister, who is not a sitting member of Parliament, was irritated by repeated questions yesterday on the call.

“Yes or no, did Mr. Trump bring up the 51st state in his call with you?” a reporter asked. “I said that he did,” replied Carney. “The President brings this up all the time,” he added.

“Him raising something, and then where the discussion is, he has these things in his mind,” said Carney. “This is not new. He raises it all the time, okay?”

The Liberal leader clarified he and Trump had a productive meeting at the time and agreed to negotiate a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S. after the federal election.

Trump imposed tariffs on March 4 on Canada, and Canada retaliated. Carney vowed to maintain counter-tariffs until the “51st state” rhetoric stops.