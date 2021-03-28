Conservatives are the counterculture | Isabel Brown (TPUSA) Andrew Says #16

Isabel Brown is a writer, public speaker and content creator who has appeared in PragerU, Newsweek magazine and is a spokesperson for Turning Point USA. She is also the author of the new book Frontlines: Finding My Voice on an American College Campus.

Isabel joins Andrew Says to talk about her show 'Freedom Seeds', a series of short informational political videos targeted at educating Generation Z on topics like freedom of speech and gun rights.

Brown also discusses why younger Americans feel they should be kept safe from “hate speech” and opinions they don't like, while giving her opinion on why women should defend themselves by exercising their second amendment rights.

On RebelNews+, Brown reveals what she'll say to young women at the 2021 Women's Leadership Summit, her thoughts on government overreach with lockdowns, and she takes Andrew on a dive into her DMs.

