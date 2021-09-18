Corduroy finds loophole in BC's vaccine passport to stay free

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Small & medium businesses have been slapped hard financially by public health orders over the last 18 months. Now, B.C.’s new vaccine passport is pushing many of the businesses who survived the government previous restrictions, into moral and legal dilemmas should they blindly comply.

Among other things, the passport requires certain businesses — table service restaurants — to verify the vaccination status of hungry customers and refuse entry to those, who are uncomfortable with, or unable to do so. That means unjabbed Canadians, or those who wish to maintain medical privacy can eat at a McDonald's restaurant, but not at a Keg Steakhouse.

But thankfully, some business owners like Rebecca Mathews, who owns Corduroy Restaurant in Kitsilano are finding innovative ways to comply with the governments orders while still respecting customers rights to medical privacy and to be free from discrimination.

In this full report you will see how Corduroy has switched around their operations to remain on the right side of history.

“We are doing our best to comply with the order and not turn people away” Matthews says. The mother of four with one on the way, and her husband, have worked hard to serve their community delicious food and good times over the past 13 years, and isn’t comfortable breaking human rights codes to discriminate on that community now.

