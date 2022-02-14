DAILY | Trudeau set to invoke Emergencies Act; RCMP sabotages protesters; Ontario reopening
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Prime Minister Trudeau is planning to invoke the Emergencies Act to deal with Freedom Convoy protests
- A large chunk of Canadians are ready to put the restrictions behind us
- An OPP officer was friendly towards convoy protesters; naturally, he must be investigated by police superiors
- Anti-freedom protesters held their own demonstrations, where they held signs to "kill the anti vacs", a Soviet Union flag, a different play on the F*** Trudeau signs, another with a swastika that said gas the unvaccinated — we'll wait for the mass condemnation from left-wing politicians and their media allies
- David Menzies will join the livestream from near the Ambassador Bridge
- RCMP officers at the Coutts, Alberta border standoff sabotaged vehicles belonging to some of the protesters
- Premier Doug Ford announced some more details about how Ontario will begin reopening
- RebelNews+ has a new show officially debuting tomorrow: Miss Understood with Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase
- By Rebel News
