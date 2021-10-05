DAILY | Trudeau's stays at the 'Surfer's Paradise', Conservatives vote on O'Toole removal
Andrew Chapados and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Avi Yemini and independent journalist “Real” Rukshan Fernando had a laugh at the media talking about their protest coverage
- New Zealand has given up its COVID-zero approach
- The Conservative Party of Canada is holding a vote on whether to remove Erin O'Toole as leader
- Project Veritas had another expose — this time on Pfizer
- Former NHLer Steve McKenna had his jersey removed from a local rink because of their vaccine passport policy
- A freedom activist in Quebec was arrested for not wearing a mask during a trial
- Prime Minister Trudeau's surf trip was at a place known as Surfer's Paradise
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.