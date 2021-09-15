DAILY | Essential Biz in BC, Trudeau Campaign Fails
Andrew Chapados and Matt Brevner are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Hundreds of vaccinated and unvaccinated unite to protest B.C. vaccine passport
- We Can Win This: looking at resistance to COVID tyranny in the West
- Trudeau on free speech: “You don't have the freedom to hate”
- Majority of Americans oppose Biden’s vax mandate, support governors’ efforts to oppose it: poll
Read our plan for covering the 2021 election campaign and help by chipping in to support our team by visiting RealReporters.ca. Thank you!
