DAILY Roundup | Trudeau meets Smith, Ottawa drag queen protest, Liberals breach Charter (again)

By Ezra Levant I’m suing Catherine McKenna and Steven Guilbeault! Public figures should not be able to ban, cancel, or silence people who criticize them—especially not in a democracy. Read the full lawsuit for yourself! 121 Donors

Goal: 500 Donors Donate By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are your hosts on this midweek edition of the DAILY Roundup.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday. Most noteworthy? An incredibly awkward handshake between the pair, and we've got the evidence to prove it.

Plus, Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay is in Ottawa covering a protest at the National Arts Centre which is hosting a drag queen story hour event.

And finally, did the Liberals breach the Charter? The National Post ran a story looking at Rebel boss Ezra Levant's lawsuit against cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault and whether this act of online censorship is a Charter violation for the Trudeau Liberals.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute