DAILY Roundup | Trudeau meets Smith, Ottawa drag queen protest, Liberals breach Charter (again)
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are your hosts on this midweek edition of the DAILY Roundup.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday. Most noteworthy? An incredibly awkward handshake between the pair, and we've got the evidence to prove it.
Plus, Rebel reporter Lincoln Jay is in Ottawa covering a protest at the National Arts Centre which is hosting a drag queen story hour event.
And finally, did the Liberals breach the Charter? The National Post ran a story looking at Rebel boss Ezra Levant's lawsuit against cabinet minister Steven Guilbeault and whether this act of online censorship is a Charter violation for the Trudeau Liberals.
- By Rebel News
