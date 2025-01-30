WATCH: Danielle Smith wants a border czar ASAP

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith wants Ottawa to appoint a border czar, as part of Canada’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and illicit fentanyl.

“Let me say it again,” Smith said, “The one thing that we can do this week … to have the best chance to avoid tariffs is to show clear and unequivocal action to secure the border.”

“This should start with the appointment of a Canadian border czar to work with the new American border czar [Tom Homan],” she continued.

Homan, a former acting director for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has warned Canada for months of repercussions for not addressing its porous borders, with a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods slated for Saturday.

Then-public safety minister Dominic LeBlanc announced a $1.3 billion package last month to minimize illegal entries into the U.S., though it remains in the works.

“Is this likely to end the threat of tariffs entirely?” asked a reporter. “I don't think so,” admitted Smith, “but I am convinced after speaking with … the president himself that this is the most important first step [in appointing a border czar].”

“I hope it is acted on by the end of this week before February 1st.”

Meanwhile, organized crime groups have established a stronger foothold in Canada, leading to an illegal immigration surge into the U.S., according to the RCMP.

“How many came through Canada, do you know?” asked Tucker Carlson, a podcaster. “The number, depending on what sector you look at, is [a] 600 to 800% increase on the northern border, specifically in upstate New York where I grew up,” Homan replied.

Approximately 25,000 illegal immigrants tried entering the U.S. from Canada last year, with most illegal crossings occurring at the “Swanton Sector,” a stretch of land where Ontario and Québec meet the borders of New York State, Vermont and New Hampshire.

“A lot of Indians [and] Pakistanis … [also] come to the northern border,” Homan confirmed. “They can afford to fly to Canada and cross the northern border, which is wide open because there’s a lot of border [with] very few agents.”

He also notes that Canada remains an easy access point for watchlist members. Examples include a foiled terrorist plot by a foreign student from Pakistan, who tried entering the U.S. last September to kill Jews.

In addition, some 350 criminal enterprises are mass-producing fentanyl in Canada for export to the U.S. and destroying American families.

“I’ve seen mothers that … never heal [after losing a child],” President Donald Trump told reporters on January 21. “They say it gets worse with time.”

Gangs operating in Canada ramped up domestic production in 2019, following his exit from the Oval Office. More than 80,000 Americans die annually from the illicit opioid.

In a conversation with then-president-elect Trump last November, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed Canada addressed U.S. concerns by strengthening visa requirements for Mexicans and reducing immigration targets.

Trying to defuse tensions, the prime minister also clarified that less than 1% of border crossers entering the U.S. illegally came from Canada, to no avail.

“This Tariff will remain in effect until such time as Drugs, in particular Fentanyl, and all Illegal Aliens stop this Invasion of our Country!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trudeau also met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate last month, which bore no impact in de-escalating tensions between the two countries.