Deplatforming, Bohemian Grove & Joe Rogan: The Alex Jones Episode | Andrew Says #24

The man, the myth, the legend Alex Jones joins Andrew Says for an exclusive talk about the Joe Rogan/Spotify fiasco, his history with secret societies, Biden's first few months as president and an in-depth discussion about de-platforming.

Jones also goes into whether or not he's interested in doing stand-up comedy and what he and Joe Rogan get up to when they hang out.

Andrew and the InfoWars host also discuss Big Tech's strategy in cancelling Jones across multiple platforms, all at once, and how he was able to see it coming.

