“Do exactly as you're told, question nobody” Gary Sheffield Jr. roasts the media | Andrew Says #43

Gary Sheffield Jr. joins Andrew Says to discuss claims of “slavery” at the border, Nicki Minaj vs. mainstream media, and what will happen to unvaccinated professional athletes.

Sheffield, who writes for Outkick.com, believes illegal immigration hurts his state of Arizona when it is rampant and out of control. “It devalues our vote,” Sheffield says when the government allows mass numbers of illegal immigrants into the country.

Sheffield, the son of former MLB player Gary Sheffield, also provides his unique insight into what he believes will happen in sports leagues such as the NBA and NHL, where select players have 'come out' as unvaccinated, potentially stifling their season and ability to make a full salary.

Lastly, Sheffield remarks on how the media is quick to ditch certain celebrities as soon as they say something that goes against 'the narrative'.

