Dr. Bridle shares further injection concerns, now and into the future

At the screening of Uninformed Consent, Dr. Bridle reinforces his logical suspicions around COVID-19 injection safety and efficacy; shares added insights and skepticism.

At the documentary Uninformed Consent screening at the Royal Theatre in Toronto, Ontario, virologist and immunologist Doctor Byram Bridle shares how the real-world data and cutting-edge science confirms his long-standing COVID-19 injection concerns.

Dr. Bridle is a renowned skeptic of the COVID-19 injection response and his attempts to sound the alarm on the safety and efficacy of the novel injections are now showing, in real-time, to have been well-founded.

"If you think about it, it's pretty scary. We've had worldwide dissemination of these novel medical products, with people now realizing that they weren't given truthful information about these. In particular, they were given all the potential pros of these novel inoculations, but they certainly weren't given all this information about the cons and the serious concerns that existed," says Dr. Bridle.

