EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayers fund consultants, not care in Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program
Endless bureaucracy and costly administration took precedence over the very Canadians the ‘safe and effective’ vaccines were meant to protect.
Newly obtained government documents further reveal a troubling reality behind Canada's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), the federal initiative touted as a safety net for those harmed by Health Canada-approved vaccines.
Intended to deliver "fair and timely" financial support to those suffering serious and permanent injuries, VISP has instead become a labyrinth of delays, red tape, and unchecked spending. It prioritizes administrative empires over the Canadians it was meant to serve, with next to no mechanism for accountability or oversight.
Launched amid the push for widespread vaccination with the mRNA platform that had never before been used on the totality of the population, the VISP program has since functioned more as a stalling tactic than a lifeline.
Victims are left to navigate mounds of paperwork, sift through gatekeepers, and their fate is ultimately left to a discretionary medical review board, often left in limbo.
Documents accessed through freedom-of-information requests put the program's administrative excesses on full display. Administered by Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton (RCGT, now Oxaro) under a five-year contribution agreement — not a contract — the setup alone cost over $5 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
This included salaries for employees, consultants, analysts, coordinators, an "engagement partner," and contractors such as physicians, specialists, translators, and lawyers, plus cloud-based software services. Somehow, the firm lacked scalable systems despite the multimillion-dollar award.
Yet, discrepancies around the total budget abound.
One page lists a total agreement of nearly $7.9 million, while parliamentary responses cite figures millions lower in some years, and higher in others. Amendments added hundreds of thousands more to the original budget stipulations, all with minimal oversight. Another page from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) document pegs the operating budget at $8.2 million.
Unlike contracts demanding deliverables and accountability, this “contribution agreement” funding is basically a blank cheque — requiring only self-reported progress toward vague goals.
Buried in advisory services are expenses for furniture, including IKEA pickups, deliveries, and desk assembly — billing taxpayers for hours while injured Canadians were left sidelined.
Project managers logged billable time for emails, huddles, pitch notes, and lunches, one instance tallying 7.5 hours.
Advisory from Parks Canada appears inexplicably, alongside hours for unnamed staff, including "as per Marco" and a few hours here and there for vacation work.
By August 2021, VISP had ballooned with full- and part-time roles including intake specialists, claims experts, business consultants, privacy officers, and more. There’s also a reference to an internal audit, but conveniently, that’s redacted.
Most shockingly, the documents confirm cashflow records detailing millions approved in year one, but zero paid to victims.
A PHAC review noted 94% of advance payments were exhausted by October — again, with none to claimants. Despite this, PHAC went ahead and rubberstamped a scheduled $1.4 million installment, deeming the program "medium risk" and citing no concerns.
This echoes a prior investigation showing that VISP consultants said the initial $19 million annual funding didn’t “correspond to program needs.” That exclusive investigation also revealed that it took two years to launch the program, postponing claims assessments until the third year of a five-year agreement.
The decision was signed off by officials, including Mark Bacalan and Stéphanie Parisien — who was later promoted to Director of Suicide Prevention — amid reports that case managers were steering desperate claimants toward state-sanctioned euthanasia called Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).
While party leaders at the time — Justin Trudeau, Erin O'Toole, Jagmeet Singh, Yves-François Blanchet, and Annamie Paul — united in 2021 to promote these touted as "safe and effective" vaccines, declaring "we're all in this together," injured Canadians were faced with gaslighting and neglect.
This seems more like a taxpayer-funded fiasco than support, shrouded in redactions and doublespeak, leaving victims maimed by a coerced civic duty.
Tamara Ugolini
Senior Editor